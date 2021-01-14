Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 65,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

