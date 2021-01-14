BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BSRC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 40,507,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. BioSolar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get BioSolar alerts:

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.