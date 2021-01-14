Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 796,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

