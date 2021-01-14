Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,180. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Total by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

