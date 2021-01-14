Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.82. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $58.40.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
