Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.82. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

