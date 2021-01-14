Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ORLA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,560. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

