Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $200,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $106,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.26. 111,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

