Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.08.
LAD stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $330.50.
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
