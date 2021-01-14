Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.08.

LAD stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $330.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

