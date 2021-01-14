GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 112,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,805. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

