B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,107. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co, Ltd.

