ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0595 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $823,961.68 and approximately $7,951.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001478 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

