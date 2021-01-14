Edgeware Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $68.44 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,933,892,033 coins and its circulating supply is 5,393,758,018 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

