S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

