Global Social Chain Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $182,611.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

