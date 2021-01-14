Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and $37,187.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00032893 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,798,785 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

