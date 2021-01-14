Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $0.66

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $369.90 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.