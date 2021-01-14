Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. FMR LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.