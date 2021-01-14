British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) vs. Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Head-To-Head Review

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secom and British Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A British Land 4 4 2 0 1.80

Risk and Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Secom pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Secom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of British Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secom and British Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.75 billion 2.21 $799.41 million $0.98 23.55 British Land $785.11 million 7.33 -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.28% 7.67% 4.82% British Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British Land beats Secom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

