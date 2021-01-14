Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

CMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The firm has a market cap of $550.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 36.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

