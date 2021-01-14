First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 7,713 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

T traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 1,531,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,580,320. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

