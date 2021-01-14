James Hambro & Partners Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,496. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.