James Hambro & Partners Makes New $365,000 Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

PRMW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 67,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,212. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

