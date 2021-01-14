James Hambro & Partners Takes $225,000 Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

