James Hambro & Partners Acquires Shares of 11,442 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 8,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

