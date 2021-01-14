Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,784,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

