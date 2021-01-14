James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 2,642 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 9,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,396. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

