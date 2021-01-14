James Hambro & Partners Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,146,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,924. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.