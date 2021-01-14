Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.69.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,256. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,590,607.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

