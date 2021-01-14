Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.18. 224,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,382. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $169.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,197 shares of company stock worth $70,605,456 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

