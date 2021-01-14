James Hambro & Partners Buys 2,287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 834,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,722,789. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

