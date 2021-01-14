Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 132,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

