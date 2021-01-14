CIBC Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $71.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,061. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

