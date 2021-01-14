K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.77.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.52.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.