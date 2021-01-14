James Hambro & Partners Acquires 1,252 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 238.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,749.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,164. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,770.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,613.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

