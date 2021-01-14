Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,162 shares of company stock worth $22,912,028. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.39. 6,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,945. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

