SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.99

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,793,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

