Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.24

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.