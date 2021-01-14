Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.38

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.38 and last traded at $135.38, with a volume of 2445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 411.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.