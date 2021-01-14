Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.20

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.20 and last traded at $184.04, with a volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

