PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.43. PolarityTE shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 288,372 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock valued at $47,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

