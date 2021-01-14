Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Update

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MCBI remained flat at $$18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.