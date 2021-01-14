Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Update

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MCBI remained flat at $$18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.