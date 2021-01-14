Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.69

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 114896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corning by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

