Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.69

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 114896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.
In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corning by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
