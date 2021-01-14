St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
STBMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.
About St Barbara
