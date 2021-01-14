St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

STBMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Get St Barbara alerts:

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.