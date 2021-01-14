Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 51,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,146. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $69,662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,078.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 667,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2,396.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 377,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

