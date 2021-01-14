NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 60418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,102. Corporate insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NantKwest by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

