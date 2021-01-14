Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average volume of 868 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 452,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

