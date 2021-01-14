Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $852.61. The stock had a trading volume of 764,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The firm has a market cap of $808.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,220.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

