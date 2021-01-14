The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $310.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. 118,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,827. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $271.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

