Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.66. The stock had a trading volume of 141,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

