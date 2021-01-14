salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $144,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,499 shares of company stock valued at $50,344,292. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.18. 228,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,937. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

